Brokerages Set Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Price Target at $13.44

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.44.

Several research firms recently commented on AVDL. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL opened at $15.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.61. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $15.82.

Insider Activity at Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda Palczuk bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $36,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,400 shares in the company, valued at $773,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVDL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 220,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 94,421 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $5,404,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 113.7% during the first quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,409,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,910,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.