Brokerages Set Future plc (LON:FUTR) Target Price at GBX 1,459.40

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,459.40 ($18.14).

A number of analysts have weighed in on FUTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 2,040 ($25.36) to GBX 1,845 ($22.94) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 2,621 ($32.58) to GBX 1,654 ($20.56) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,780 ($22.13) price target on shares of Future in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Future from GBX 1,620 ($20.14) to GBX 1,350 ($16.78) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

LON FUTR opened at GBX 720.50 ($8.96) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 984.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,231.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.82. The firm has a market cap of £870.80 million, a P/E ratio of 742.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.85. Future has a 12-month low of GBX 693.50 ($8.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,008 ($24.96).

In other Future news, insider Jon Steinberg purchased 90,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 886 ($11.01) per share, for a total transaction of £802,866.62 ($998,093.76). Insiders own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

