Analysts Set Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) PT at $21.53

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.53.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EURN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. DNB Markets boosted their price target on shares of Euronav from $20.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Shares of EURN opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average of $16.87. Euronav has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.21.

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.03). Euronav had a net margin of 39.00% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $305.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronav will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Euronav’s payout ratio is 23.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter worth $91,843,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 11.2% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,008,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $65,764,000 after purchasing an additional 405,213 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 1,609.7% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,501,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronav by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,919,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,702,000 after purchasing an additional 387,294 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Euronav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,042,000. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

