Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Receives $26.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JAMF. Mizuho decreased their price target on Jamf from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Jamf from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Jamf from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 11,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $204,371.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Jamf news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 11,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $204,371.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Lendino sold 16,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $325,071.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,682.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,139,392. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jamf

Jamf Trading Up 2.5 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Jamf by 27.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jamf by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Jamf by 320.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jamf during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAMF opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 0.41. Jamf has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $28.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.74.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $132.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Jamf will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jamf

(Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Featured Stories

