Brokerages Set Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Target Price at GBX 1,922.50

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,922.50 ($23.90).

HIK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,080 ($25.86) to GBX 2,125 ($26.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,750 ($21.76) to GBX 1,950 ($24.24) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.11) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,440 ($17.90) to GBX 1,740 ($21.63) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.13) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

HIK stock opened at GBX 1,890.50 ($23.50) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.73, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,174.50 ($14.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,915.50 ($23.81). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,813.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,711.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,821.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.37.

In other Hikma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Douglas Hurt purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,820 ($22.63) per share, for a total transaction of £27,300 ($33,938.34). Insiders own 31.01% of the company’s stock.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

