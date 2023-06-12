Brokerages Set DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) PT at $62.60

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.60.

DICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DICE Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of DICE opened at $32.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 0.69. DICE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $45.99.

Insider Activity at DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott M. Robertson sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $685,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,236,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott M. Robertson sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $685,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,236,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Paul Scopa sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $290,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,036.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 372,590 shares of company stock valued at $10,239,252 and have sold 172,960 shares valued at $6,183,509. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DICE Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 302.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 265.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions as effectively as systemic biologics.

