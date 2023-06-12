Brokerages Set MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Target Price at $39.13

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.13.

MP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MP Materials from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on MP Materials from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Northland Securities cut MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

MP Materials Stock Performance

NYSE MP opened at $21.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.50, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.56. MP Materials has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.70.

Insider Activity

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.89 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 52.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that MP Materials will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.78 per share, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,987.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 647,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $14,057,954.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,931 shares in the company, valued at $13,561,002.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.78 per share, with a total value of $108,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,987.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $558,940. Insiders own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MP Materials

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in MP Materials by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in MP Materials by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in MP Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in MP Materials by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

