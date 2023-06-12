THG Plc (LON:THG) Receives GBX 144.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 144.50 ($1.80).

A number of research firms recently commented on THG. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of THG to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 98 ($1.22) to GBX 69 ($0.86) in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of THG to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 220 ($2.73) in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Shares of THG stock opened at GBX 61.96 ($0.77) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.86. THG has a 12-month low of GBX 31.15 ($0.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 132.65 ($1.65). The stock has a market capitalization of £805.48 million, a P/E ratio of -129.08, a P/E/G ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 73.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 63.68.

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

