Brokerages Set Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Price Target at $5.83

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Institutional Trading of Endeavour Silver

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 495,755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 22,437 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,513,439 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after buying an additional 168,710 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Stock Down 2.2 %

About Endeavour Silver

EXK stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $601.34 million, a P/E ratio of -314.00 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $4.55.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include the Terronera property in Jalisco, the El Compas property, the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and the Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Further Reading

