CIBC Raises Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target to C$1.70

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$1.65 to C$1.70 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MOZ. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Sunday, June 4th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.35 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.70 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.35 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Gold presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$1.75.

TSE:MOZ opened at C$0.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$304.84 million, a P/E ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 5.11. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.93.

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts predict that Marathon Gold will post -0.0305085 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

