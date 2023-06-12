Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$217.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$223.00 to C$217.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FNV. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$204.00 to C$222.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$236.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$222.00 to C$226.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of TSE:FNV opened at C$194.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$205.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$194.72. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of C$151.08 and a one year high of C$217.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a current ratio of 28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Franco-Nevada Cuts Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( TSE:FNV Get Rating ) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C$1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C$0.03. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.96% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of C$435.01 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 4.9238553 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.461 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 38.66%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

