Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Price Target to C$34.00

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$26.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Stock Performance

TSE:NBLY opened at C$18.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.34. The company has a market cap of C$843.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.74. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 52 week low of C$18.25 and a 52 week high of C$25.76.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Company Profile

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies in 275 locations under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

