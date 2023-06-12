BMO Capital Markets Cuts Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Price Target to C$23.00

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

NBLY has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Cormark decreased their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$26.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Neighbourly Pharmacy alerts:

Neighbourly Pharmacy Price Performance

Neighbourly Pharmacy stock opened at C$18.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$843.70 million and a P/E ratio of 82.17. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 1 year low of C$18.25 and a 1 year high of C$25.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$20.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.74.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Company Profile

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies in 275 locations under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neighbourly Pharmacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neighbourly Pharmacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.