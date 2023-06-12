Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07. Flexible Solutions International has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $3.70.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 9,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $28,197.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,429,680 shares in the company, valued at $13,289,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 9,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $28,197.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,429,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,289,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 23,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $72,336.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,416,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,081 shares of company stock worth $131,806 in the last 90 days. 37.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 82,344 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares during the period. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

