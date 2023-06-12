Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Receives $48.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.86.

A number of brokerages have commented on PGNY. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,557,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $53,918.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,416.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,995.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,557,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 411,902 shares of company stock worth $15,243,000. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 48.0% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 3,119.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 130.9% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $40.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.77, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $46.50.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

