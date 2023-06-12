inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also commented on INTT. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on inTEST in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on inTEST from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded inTEST from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of inTEST from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

inTEST Price Performance

INTT opened at $25.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.59 million, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.20. inTEST has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at inTEST

inTEST ( NYSEAMERICAN:INTT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. inTEST had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $31.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 million. Research analysts anticipate that inTEST will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Eric Nolen sold 7,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $160,600.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,483.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On inTEST

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in inTEST by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 555,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in inTEST by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 38,184 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of inTEST by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 409,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 38,365 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of inTEST by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 235,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductors. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Solutions (EMS) business segments.

