Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON) Receives $40.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRON shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Disc Medicine Opco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday.

Disc Medicine Opco Price Performance

IRON stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. Disc Medicine Opco has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Disc Medicine Opco

Disc Medicine Opco ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.53). Equities research analysts predict that Disc Medicine Opco will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRON. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Disc Medicine Opco by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 18,713 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco during the 1st quarter worth about $408,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco during the 1st quarter worth about $4,662,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Disc Medicine Opco by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Disc Medicine Opco by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 19,878 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Disc Medicine Opco Company Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

