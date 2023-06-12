Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.
Ayala Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of ADXS opened at $1.15 on Friday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.43.
Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.
