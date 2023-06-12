National Bankshares Cuts Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target to C$2.00

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CJR.B. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.10 to C$1.80 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.30 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.43.

Corus Entertainment Price Performance

TSE CJR.B opened at C$1.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.82. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of C$1.20 and a 52-week high of C$4.30. The company has a market cap of C$264.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.84, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.74.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

