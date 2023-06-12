Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Avalon Stock Performance

Avalon stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Avalon has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 million, a P/E ratio of -112.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average is $2.71.

Get Avalon alerts:

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.64 million during the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalon

About Avalon

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AWX Get Rating ) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Avalon worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.