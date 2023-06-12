StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered American Shared Hospital Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $2.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.86. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $5.04 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 73.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 50.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

