Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Can-Fite BioPharma Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CANF opened at $2.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.29. Can-Fite BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma ( NYSEAMERICAN:CANF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 120.33% and a negative net margin of 1,255.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

(Get Rating)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory diseases and erectile dysfunction. Its product pipeline include Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.