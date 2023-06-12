Brokerages Set Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Price Target at $32.83

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.83.

CAMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Camtek from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Camtek from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Camtek from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Camtek stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.13. Camtek has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $31.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Camtek by 8.2% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 39,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Camtek by 2,787.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 431,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 416,108 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Camtek by 245.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 395,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 281,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Camtek by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. 27.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Ltd. engages in the development and manufacturing of inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. It offers services to the semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, Power, RF and MEMS, serving the industry’s global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.

