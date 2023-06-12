Brokerages Set Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Price Target at $32.83

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.83.
CAMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Camtek from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Camtek from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Camtek from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.
Camtek Price Performance
Camtek stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.13. Camtek has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $31.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Institutional Trading of Camtek
About Camtek
Camtek Ltd. engages in the development and manufacturing of inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. It offers services to the semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, Power, RF and MEMS, serving the industry’s global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Camtek (CAMT)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.