Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Chicago Rivet & Machine Price Performance

CVR opened at $25.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 million and a PE ratio of 8.59. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

(Get Rating)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.