Analysts Set Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Price Target at $102.50

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.50.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amdocs

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 1.6% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 4.8% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 0.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DOX stock opened at $94.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.66. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $76.79 and a 52-week high of $97.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.48 and its 200 day moving average is $92.07.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 16.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

Featured Stories

