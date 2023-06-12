Analysts Set PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) PT at $11.33

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AGS shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PlayAGS

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 6,344.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 273,268 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the first quarter worth $2,652,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 269.9% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 301,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 220,040 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 3,427.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 352,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 342,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in PlayAGS during the first quarter valued at about $961,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PlayAGS Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AGS opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average is $5.87. The stock has a market cap of $230.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.91 and a beta of 2.37. PlayAGS has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.50 million. PlayAGS had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Equities research analysts predict that PlayAGS will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

