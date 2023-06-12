Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Receives $376.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $376.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Trainline from GBX 285 ($3.54) to GBX 280 ($3.48) in a report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group upgraded Trainline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Trainline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Trainline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Trainline Stock Down 13.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TNLIF opened at $3.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.19. Trainline has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

