Hollywood Bowl Group’s (BOWL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BOWL. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 360 ($4.48) to GBX 370 ($4.60) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.16) price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of BOWL stock opened at GBX 264.50 ($3.29) on Friday. Hollywood Bowl Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 161.40 ($2.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 279.50 ($3.47). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 253.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 243.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £454.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1,469.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.27 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Hollywood Bowl Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,666.67%.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. As of December 16, 2022, it operated 75 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

