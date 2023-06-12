Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Ferguson (LON:FERG) Price Target to £105.70

Ferguson (LON:FERG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 9,630 ($119.72) to £105.70 ($131.40) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Ferguson Price Performance

Ferguson stock opened at £115.30 ($143.34) on Friday. Ferguson has a 12 month low of GBX 8,602 ($106.94) and a 12 month high of £124.60 ($154.90). The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is £111.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is £110.74. The company has a market cap of £23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,444.86, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,310.78%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.