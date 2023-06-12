Credit Suisse Group Raises BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target to GBX 2,500

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,400 ($29.84) to GBX 2,500 ($31.08) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a GBX 2,400 ($29.84) target price on the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($31.70) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,550 ($31.70) to GBX 2,370 ($29.46) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($28.59) to GBX 2,200 ($27.35) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($34.81) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,470 ($30.71).

BHP Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of LON BHP opened at GBX 2,380 ($29.59) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £120.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 829.27, a P/E/G ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.80. BHP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,998.60 ($24.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,880.50 ($35.81). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,370.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,531.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

