NWF Group (LON:NWF) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of NWF Group (LON:NWF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

NWF Group Trading Up 5.0 %

LON:NWF opened at GBX 270.50 ($3.36) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. NWF Group has a 1 year low of GBX 212 ($2.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 288 ($3.58). The company has a market cap of £133.65 million, a P/E ratio of 731.08 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 257.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 251.46.

NWF Group Company Profile

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 25 depots.

