Whitbread (LON:WTB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($43.51) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($49.73) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($53.46) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,920 ($48.73) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($49.73) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whitbread presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,891.25 ($48.37).

Whitbread Stock Performance

WTB stock opened at GBX 3,372 ($41.92) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,203.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,992.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.44. The firm has a market cap of £6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2,443.48, a P/E/G ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.10. Whitbread has a 1-year low of GBX 2,245.51 ($27.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,383.79 ($42.07).

Whitbread Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Whitbread

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a GBX 49.80 ($0.62) dividend. This is an increase from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $24.40. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Whitbread’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,362.32%.

In other news, insider Hemant Patel sold 5,356 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,271 ($40.66), for a total transaction of £175,194.76 ($217,795.57). Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

Featured Articles

