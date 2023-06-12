StockNews.com Upgrades Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) to “Hold”

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CASH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of Pathward Financial stock opened at $49.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Pathward Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $52.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.25. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.36 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Pathward Financial will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Pathward Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 150,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after buying an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Pathward Financial by 20.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,574 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pathward Financial by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,356,127 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $56,328,000 after acquiring an additional 128,456 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pathward Financial in the first quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pathward Financial in the first quarter valued at $530,000. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

