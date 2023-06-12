StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Trading Down 4.2 %

RAVE stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $2.28. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group by 48.2% in the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 45,190 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 21,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 41,918 shares during the last quarter. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

