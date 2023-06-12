Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

ATEC has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Alphatec Trading Down 1.2 %

ATEC stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.25. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $17.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $109.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.10 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 39.28% and a negative return on equity of 575.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphatec news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $270,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 415,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,823,363.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 28,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $448,729.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,378,249.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Todd Koning sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $270,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,552 shares in the company, valued at $6,823,363.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,803,402 shares of company stock valued at $26,911,717 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphatec

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter worth $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Alphatec during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Alphatec during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 48.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

