StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

Teck Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

TECK stock opened at $42.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $49.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.29 and its 200 day moving average is $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Socorro Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 5.7% in the first quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 204,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,482,000 after acquiring an additional 11,061 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 11.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 122,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 11.4% in the first quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,491,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,929,000 after acquiring an additional 254,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

