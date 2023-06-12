StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
NASDAQ LEDS opened at $2.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $11.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.12. SemiLEDs has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $4.28.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 97.64% and a negative net margin of 49.66%. The company had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter.
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, China, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.
