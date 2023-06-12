Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $16.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of CMTL opened at $9.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $261.36 million, a PE ratio of -7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.77. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $16.87.

Comtech Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:CMTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $133.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.95 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 22.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the provision of emergency systems and wireless and satellite communications. It operates through Satellite and Space Communication and Terrestrial and Wireless Networks segments. The Satellite and Space Communication segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO, and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms and frequency converters.

