SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

SPTN has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

SpartanNash Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $778.96 million, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpartanNash

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 10.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

