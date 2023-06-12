Lennar (LEN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) will release its 5/31/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 14th. Analysts expect Lennar to post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter. Lennar has set its Q2 guidance at $2.10-$2.55 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lennar to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lennar Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LEN opened at $114.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.09 and its 200-day moving average is $101.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Lennar has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $117.04.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Lennar

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.30%.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 10.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Lennar by 172.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.47.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

