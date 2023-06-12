MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on MEI Pharma from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler cut MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

MEI Pharma Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MEIP stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.48. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The company has a market cap of $48.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70,959 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

