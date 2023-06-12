MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2023

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIPGet Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on MEI Pharma from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler cut MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

MEI Pharma Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MEIP stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.48. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The company has a market cap of $48.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70,959 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.