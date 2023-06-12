Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EURN. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. DNB Markets increased their price target on Euronav from $20.50 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.53.

NYSE EURN opened at $16.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.21. Euronav has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.03). Euronav had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 39.00%. The business had revenue of $305.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronav will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Euronav in the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Euronav during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its holdings in Euronav by 1,680.0% during the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 31,720 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 29,938 shares during the last quarter. Vazirani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,112,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Euronav during the third quarter valued at approximately $864,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

