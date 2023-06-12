StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Orion Energy Systems Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83. The company has a market cap of $56.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $2.45.

In other Orion Energy Systems news, Director Ellen B. Richstone purchased 16,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $29,930.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 151,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,063.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,654,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 37,525 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 111,666 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 144,350 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,238,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 164,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.

