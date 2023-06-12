StockNews.com Downgrades Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) to Buy

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $83.09 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.55 and a twelve month high of $88.06. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.66 and its 200 day moving average is $79.96.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.30. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $375.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $2,598,978.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,380,662.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $2,598,978.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,380,662.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total value of $84,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,322.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,087 shares of company stock worth $4,716,204. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

