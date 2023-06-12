StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on iPower (NYSE:IPW)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

IPW stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.88. iPower has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.29.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. iPower had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 26.64%. As a group, analysts predict that iPower will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iPower during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iPower during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iPower by 21.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 76,583 shares during the period. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs.

