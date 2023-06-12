VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

VolitionRx Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN VNRX opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94. VolitionRx has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $2.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VolitionRx

VolitionRx ( NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 9,158.31% and a negative return on equity of 15,493.47%. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VolitionRx will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its position in VolitionRx by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,755,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after buying an additional 498,300 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its stake in VolitionRx by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 177,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 80,412 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in VolitionRx in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in VolitionRx by 668.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 53,066 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in VolitionRx in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VolitionRx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VolitionRX Ltd. engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluids. The company was founded on September 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

