Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its 3/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Motorcar Parts of America Price Performance

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $4.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.56 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.30. Motorcar Parts of America has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $19.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Motorcar Parts of America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Motorcar Parts of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 749.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 837.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 43.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 88.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

