Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its 3/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Motorcar Parts of America Price Performance
Shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $4.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.56 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.30. Motorcar Parts of America has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $19.93.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MPAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Motorcar Parts of America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Motorcar Parts of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorcar Parts of America
Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.