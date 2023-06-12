Coda Octopus Group (CODA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) will be releasing its 4/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 14th. Analysts expect Coda Octopus Group to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter.

Coda Octopus Group Stock Performance

Shares of CODA opened at $10.05 on Monday. Coda Octopus Group has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $11.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

CODA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Coda Octopus Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Coda Octopus Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

In other Coda Octopus Group news, insider Blair Graeme Cunningham sold 10,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $85,538.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,626.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coda Octopus Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 52,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 14,270 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 8,297 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States of America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

Featured Articles

