Iteris (ITI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) is set to issue its 3/31/2023 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Iteris Stock Performance
Shares of ITI opened at $4.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $202.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.90. Iteris has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.06.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITI. StockNews.com raised shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Iteris from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Iteris Company Profile
Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.
