Iteris (ITI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) is set to issue its 3/31/2023 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Iteris Stock Performance

Shares of ITI opened at $4.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $202.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.90. Iteris has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITI. StockNews.com raised shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Iteris from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Iteris Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Iteris in the second quarter valued at about $1,600,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Iteris in the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Iteris by 35.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 153,113 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Iteris in the first quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Iteris by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,018,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 98,055 shares during the period. 43.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

