High Tide (HIT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

High Tide (CVE:HIT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 14th. Analysts expect High Tide to post earnings of C($0.05) per share for the quarter.
High Tide (CVE:HIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$118.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$110.15 million.
High Tide Stock Performance
Shares of HIT stock opened at C$0.01 on Monday. High Tide has a twelve month low of C$0.01 and a twelve month high of C$0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09.
